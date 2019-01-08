MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club is accepting donation requests from local charities until March 31. The requests will be reviewed in April, and disbursements will be made after a vote at the May general meeting.
Moultonborough Women's Club to accept donation requests through March
In order to be considered for a donation, donation request forms should be submitted by March 31. This form can be found by visiting www.moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.