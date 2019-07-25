MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club awarded two of the most prestigious awards that can be given to a Lion at a recent awards dinner, and Lion Mark Cotrupi was the man of the hour.
Lions International bestows an award named for its founder, Melvin Jones, to outstanding individuals — its highest form of recognition for those who embody humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The award is unique in that only previous recipients make the choice of who will receive it.
Lion John Menken made the presentation this year, rattling off a litany of Mark Cotrupi's accomplishments during the short time he has been a Lion. Cotrupi spearheaded Operation KidSight, an art vision screening program that reaches out to children from the age of six months through high school. Under Cotrupi's leadership, thousands of students have received the vision screening. Cotrupi also has been involved in many other projects, and it was obvious from the standing ovation given him that members approved the choice.
President Peter Allen had another award to give out, and he called on Pete Strople to come forward to receive the Granite State Fellow, the highest award given by Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation for exceptional service to the citizens of New Hampshire. Strople has been very involved with the youth in the community and is the “Lion” mascot who appears at many Lion functions. Another standing ovation!
To find out more about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
— Submitted by Patricia Keegan
