MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Lions Club members have been busy since the start of the school year.
A few years ago, the New Hampshire Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation purchased 15 Spot Vision Scanners with a matching grant of $53,000 from Lions Club International. These scanners are shared between the 79 Lions Clubs in New Hampshire. Scanners can detect near-sightedness, far-sightedness, unequal refractive power, blurred vision, eye structure problems, pupil size deviations, and eye misalignment, with 98 percent accuracy.
The Moultonborough Lions Club realized that the demand for this free service was so great that they needed to purchase their own scanner. So far this year, members have done screenings at Moultonborough Academy, Inter-Lakes Middle School, Laconia Middle School, and Thornton Central School. A total of 963 students were screened, and 100 were referred to an eye doctor.
At the monthly dinner meeting, Jessamy Cornell, diabetes educator from Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, gave a short presentation on detecting and preventing Type 2 Diabetes with eating habits.
There are still opportunities to purchase raffle tickets for the $5,000 drawing in December at the Central School Holiday Fair. Look for Lions selling at Heath’s.
The club runs bingo every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
The club is always looking for new members. For more information, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916, visit Moultonboroughlions.org, or like them on Facebook.
