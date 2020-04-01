MOULTONBOROUGH — Lakes Region Food Pantry and Thrift Shop has seen a recent increase in the need for food assistance. The building is closed, but the food pantry is still serving food needs by mail. Clients will receive a voucher by mail once a month for the purchase of specific, healthy, fresh foods at either E.M. Heath in Center Harbor or Hannaford in Meredith. This is available for current and new clients. Interested potential clients may call Amy Norton at 603-986-0357. Outside pick-ups can also be arranged.
As the thrift store remains closed, donations are important to the pantry's ability to serve individuals and families. Donations can be sent to: LRFP, P.O. Box 1132, Moultonborough, NH 03254, or by visiting lakesregionfoodpantry.org.
