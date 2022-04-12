WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Back Bay Skippers Model Yacht Club returns to Wolfeboro’s Back Bay with radio-controlled model yacht races that have delighted onlookers since 2008 on Tuesday, May 3.
“It’s so much fun to watch these boats in action and chat with the people who have built them,” said Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
In addition to racing one another every Tuesday and Thursday between 1 and 4 p.m. off Bridge Falls Walking Path in downtown, NHBM Back Bay Skippers host model yacht building workshops. The next workshop takes place Monday through Friday, July 11 - July 15 for adults and youth ages 14 and up.
“This is a very popular workshop, so you want to register before it’s too late,” added Cummings. “You don’t need the tools or anything else to register, so it’s perfect for people of varying abilities and skills to enjoy the water here in a unique way.”
To learn more about model yachting, or register for the workshop. visit nhbm.org.
