Mix 94.1fm’s 34th annual Cash & Cans Money and Food Drive for the holidays is set for Dec. 4-11. A unique way to raise money is to purchase a Mix Cash & Cans prize calendar. “The calendar is filled with over four thousand dollars in cash and prizes, each prize donated to us by area businesses and individuals. And we appreciate each and every one of them,” said Fred Caruso, founder of the Cash & Cans program in 1987. Winners will be selected daily during December and you can win multiple times.
Calendars are ten dollars each and available at Prescott’s Florist, Vista Foods and All My Life Jewelers in Laconia; at Franklin Savings Bank offices in Franklin, Tilton, Gilford, Bristol, Tilton and Boscawen; Caleb’s Barber Shop, Tilton; Park-N-Go Market, Northfield and The Hair Depot, Franklin. You can also email Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com and calendars will be mailed to you.
Last year, Mix Cash & Cans raised over $44,000 in cash and thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items. All donations stay local, benefiting the Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry; The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region; the Tilton/Northfield/Sanbornton (TNS) Christmas Fund; Bread & Roses Soup Kitchen; the Franklin Police Toys for Tots program; Santa’s ‘Lil Helpers through the Belmont Police Department; Every Child Is Ours; the Meredith Emergency Food Pantry and the Northfield/Tilton Congregational Church Food Pantry.
For more information about the Mix Cash & Cans program, contact Caruso at 603-934-2500 or by email.
