BRISTOL — The Minot-Sleeper Library has been selected by the American Library Association to participate in this year’s nationwide American Creed: Community Conversations project. The Minot-Sleeper Library was one of 50 libraries in the country, and the sole library in New Hampshire, to be awarded this grant.
The library will host a series of events, beginning this spring, and invites those in the Newfound Region to engage in conversations about community values and explore a unifying set of beliefs.
The series will kick off with a screening of the film 'American Creed,' in which Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, and David M. Kennedy, historian, come together to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their inquiry frames the stories of people striving to bridge deepening divides in different communities around the country. The screening of the film will be held at the library and will be followed by a community conversation, facilitated by Meg Petersen of the National Writing Project in New Hampshire.
A separate program will feature students from Newfound Regional High School and their projects exploring their ideas of community values. To conclude the series, the library will host a roundtable discussion with decision-makers and other community members to communicate the beliefs and vision shared during earlier segments of the American Creed series.
The library invites all to participate in this program, made possible by the American Library Association. Local organizations supporting this series include New Hampshire PBS, the National Writing Project in New Hampshire, and Newfound Regional High School.
More information about the American Creed series will be made available in the coming months on the library’s website, by visiting minotsleeperlibrary.org. For more information, call 603-744-3352 or email librarian@townofbristolnh.org.
