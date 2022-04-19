BRISTOL — The Minot-Sleeper Library has posted its collection of Bristol Enterprise newspapers digitized and posted online. The archive of newspapers, from June of 1878 to December 1996, is now publicly available at bristolnh.advantage-preservation.com/.
"We are delighted to offer digitized versions of our local newspaper collection," said Jennifer Davis, director of the Minot-Sleeper Library. "This will be an incredible resource for researchers, genealogists, historians, students, and community members who can have instant access to historical records of events, vital statistics, social activity, industrial activity, and everyday life in Bristol."
For more information, contact Jennifer Davis, Director of the Minot-Sleeper Library at 603-744-3352.
