PLYMOUTH — Runners, walkers, families, and school groups from across the region are gearing up for the 9th annual Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run, scheduled for Saturday, June 1. The popular community-centered event has raised money to provide access to dental care for adults with disabilities since 2011.
Running clubs from local elementary schools will participate as the culmination of their “Kids Run the Nation” program.
“Everyone enjoys the Miles for Smiles 5K — the course and location are perfect, and we are all proud to support Lakes Region Community Services in this local fundraiser,” said Chris Valenti, a Miles for Smiles volunteer and Plymouth Elementary School teacher and coach.
The course is fast and flat, out and back. It starts and finishes at Smith Bridge in Plymouth.
The professionally timed race starts at 9 a.m., with registration and check-in at 8 a.m. The fee for Miles for Smiles is $25, and pre-registration is open at milesforsmiles.racewire.com. Runners and walkers may also register by mail with a check payable to LRCS. For a registration form visit LRCS.org or contact Kate Fife at giving@lrcs.org or call 581-1526. Family rates are also available.
All runners will be provided with chipped bibs and will receive official time results and photos. Many of the Miles for Smiles sponsors have information tables and giveaways and also field teams to run the race.
“It’s a fun atmosphere and wonderful mix of people, running for a great cause,” said Kate Fife, the 2019 race director.
Race awards include overall male and female winner; first- to third-place awards for children, male and female, in age groups 7-10 and 11-14; and first-place awards to older teens and adults, male and female, in age groups 15-19, 20-39; 40-59 and 60 and over. All children 6 and under will receive finisher awards.
There is also an award for the Best Smile Costume. Race activities will also include various raffle items and face-painting.
Miles for Smiles relies on sponsorships, and this year’s sponsors are:
Gold Crown — Finn & Finn Beautiful Smiles, Hiller Orthodontics and Speare Memorial Hospital.
Silver Filling — Well Sense Health Plan, Mid-State Health Center, Northeast Delta Dental, Interlakes Family Dental, Region III Family Support Council and Winnisquam Dental.
Mile Sponsors — Children’s Dentistry of the White Mountains/Kennell Orthodontics; Brand & Sawicki, DDS and Heaven Sent by Heather.
X-ray Sponsors — Fisher Engineering, PC and Rumney Animal Hospital.
