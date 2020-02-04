LANCASTER, PA. — Lynne Rainen of Meredith has been accepted as a contestant at the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek, with quilts titled "Phewa Lake," "Pokhara, Nepal", and "Maine Coast."
AQS QuiltWeek will feature over 200 quilts from around the world. The quilters compete for $54,000 in cash awards. There are entries from 35 states and 14 countries.
AQS QuiltWeek at the Lancaster County Convention Center will be held Wednesday, March 25, to Friday, March 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit quiltweek.com, or call 270-898-7903.
For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, visit americanquilter.com.
