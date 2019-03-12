MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary is seeking families who live in the Inter-Lakes school district and have room in their homes to serve as host families for Rotary international exchange students for the 2019-2020 school year.
Incoming students will live with two families that each host for five months, one from mid-August to mid-January, and the second family from mid-January through late-June. Single-person homes or families with multiple siblings can all serve as hosts for exchange students.
Exchange students will be enrolled as juniors or seniors at ILHS, from 16-18 years in age. He or she will fully participate in classes and may participate with school sport teams and school groups. The students come to experience life in New Hampshire.
The Rotary club provides a monthly allowance to the student for personal expenses. Even though a student may be old enough to drive, exchange students are prohibited from driving, so they will have transportation needs.
Dean Gulezian has been the youth exchange officer for the Meredith Rotary club for the past seven years. Interested host families should contact Gulezian before March 21, at 603-677-7172, 631-235-8654, or dean.gulezian@gmail.com.
