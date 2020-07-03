MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will re-open to the public, with some restrictions.
Library Director Erin Apostolos encourages patrons to take advantage of our curbside pick-up service. The parking lot is currently closed, and the back entrance is closed. Patrons can enter through the historic entrance on Main Street. Curbside pick-up hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To request materials, call 603-279-4303, email librarian@meredithlibrary.org, or visit meredithlibrary.org.
The building will be open to the public Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with restrictions. Facemasks are recommended.
In keeping with social distancing guidelines, 20 patrons will be allowed in the building at one time, four computers will be available and patrons will have a total of thirty minutes per day in the building. “We call this phase grab and go,” said Apostolos. “It’s a model we’re borrowing from other libraries open in the area. We have also removed all public seating except at the four public PC terminals.”
Services available include technology assistance and Notary Public by appointment, reference and readers advisory, faxing and photocopying.
“Summer Reading will be virtual this year. Karen, John and Jess have been working on some fun ways to keep everyone reading including weekly kits you can take home," Apostolos said.
The Meredith Public Library is at 91 Main St.
