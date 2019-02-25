MEREDITH — Linda Church and John Truver are winners of recent drawings by the Meredith Lions Club. Church won a frame full of scratch tickets, while Truver received a chocolate basket.
The Lions were the recipients of proceeds from "A Day at the Mug" where 10 percent of all sales for the day the The Mug restaurant were donated to the local club.
