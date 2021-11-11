MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, will be celebrating their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. The big day is almost here. Renovations on the historic library building and the 1980s addition are nearly complete and the transformation is amazing. Join in the fun on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. for the start of the festivities.
11 a.m. — Dedication and ribbon cutting followed by tours of the library every 15 minutes.
noon — A visit from Stella the Mini-horse with Jean Meloney
noon to 1 p.m. — Live music with the Sweetbloods
noon to 1:30 p.m. — Demonstrations in the Makerspace including: canvas stenciling by Sharon Warga; 3-D printer demonstration by Chris Leland; quilting demonstration by Micci Freyenhagen.
Ongoing activities for all ages including a scavenger hunt with Mr. John in the new teen room, fun with Ms. Karen, and a historic library slideshow.
This day has been 10 years in the making and would not have happened without tremendous support from the community including: the 92 percent of those at the 2020 town meeting who voted favorably for the project, the many generous donors to the Meredith Library Fund, the taxpayers of Meredith, the Friends of the Meredith Library, a Moose Plate grant and countless volunteer hours of those serving on numerous committees over the years.
