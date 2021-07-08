The Trustees of the Meredith Public Library have announced that the library will reopen on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. in the new addition. Parking is available in the new parking lot on High Street. Note that the historic library entrance will not be accessible until September. Everyone must enter from the High Street entrance.
Since the library is still under construction, the lot will only be available when the library is open for business. No overnight parking. The library is open Tuesd a.m.-5P p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
The historic library and 1980s addition will be closed off while they undergo renovation. Most of the collection will be available for checkout, but due to the pandemic, there have been delays in shipment of the new shelving which isn't scheduled to arrive until the end of July. Because of this, some of the collection will still be in boxes when the library reopens.
There are several places with tables and chairs for people to work and some cozy seating for reading, knitting or using your device. Four PCs will be available for public use and the wi-fi will be working. The new tables and chairs for the children's room have come in and Miss Karen will have the dollhouse, train table and other fun items out for children to explore. Mr. John has set up a temporary teen space in the new meeting room with seating available. Summer Reading for children and teens begins July 13, be sure to sign up. Curbside pickup is still available for those who prefer that convenience. The book drop and curbside pick-up bins will be in the new parking lot when the library opens July 13. Visit www.meredithlibrary.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.