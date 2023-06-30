MEREDITH — From the Wildlife Encounters annual Kick-off event, to tarot card readings and a Meet the Author Series, this summer will be hopping with activity.
When children under age 10 register, they will receive a reading log and will be reading to earn bottle caps to spend in the Friendship Hut. Choose from many exciting prizes! Young Adults ages 10-18 can pick up a bingo card and a goodie bag when they register for summer reading. Fill in a bingo card for a prize and for a chance to win the weekly raffle. Adults earn raffle tickets each time they check something out from the library or attend a library program. Enter your raffle tickets for a weekly themed basket.
The children and young adult Kick-Off is Wildlife Encounters at the Meredith Community Center on Tuesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. Get a chance to learn about and see exotic animals. Other children’s events include a weekly Music and Movement Storytime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., beginning July 5, and Yoga and Storytime on Fridays beginning July 7. Make a Treasure Box on Saturday, July 15 and sing along with the "Sweetbloods" on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Stella the Miniature Horse is back on Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.
For Young Adults, “How-To Thursdays” are broken into two age groups with 8-12 year olds at 1 p.m. and 13-18 year olds at 2 p.m. July 6, make and decorate Oreo balls; July 13, learn Tik Tok Dance w/Ashley Halsey; July 20, learn how to read tarot cards; July 27, participate in an Escape Room “The Lost Mummy,” and on Aug. 3, join in an improv workshop with Cory Lawson from the Winni Playhouse.
The Young Writer’s Group & Bad Art Club are also broken into two age groups with 8-12 year olds at 1 p.m. and 13-18 year olds at 2 p.m. Join in on Tuesdays, July 18, Aug. 1 and 15, for Black-Out Poetry & Bubble Tea, Hat Prompts and Frozen Treats, and Story in the Round and Bubble Tea. On Tuesdays, July 25, Aug. 8 and 22, join the Bad Art Club for black light posters, paint-by-number and improve it.
Civil Air Patrol Info Night is Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. Discover the world of aerospace and leadership.
Register for Intro to Sewing Classes in the Maker Space, Tuesdays July 11-Aug. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays night lectures: July 13, at 6 p.m. Learn to read tarot cards; July 20, at 6 p.m. Learn the challenges of wilderness living with Ranger Tim Caverly and his wife Susan on July 27, at 6:30 p.m. Follow the Trail of DNA and learn how to fill in the gaps in your family tree on Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Learn the history of your house on Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m.
Pick up a signed copy of "Boston Homicide" and join in a Zoom book discussion with author John Dalglish on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a signed copy of "A Deadly Fortune" and join in a Zoom book discussion with author Stacie Murphy on Thursday, Aug. 24, at noon.
For the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group, pick up a signed copy of "Backyard Starship" and discuss it with author Terry Maggert via Zoom on Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of The Half-Drowned King and meet author Linnea Hartsuyker in person on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Register to make Nature Cards with Suzanne Lee on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m.; meet up with a Journal Writing group on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. and join in a Conversational French Group on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. Sassy Step and Stretch returns Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., and a Barbershop Quartet will be joining the library Saturday, Aug. 19.
