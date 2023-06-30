MEREDITH — From the Wildlife Encounters annual Kick-off event, to tarot card readings and a Meet the Author Series, this summer will be hopping with activity. 

When children under age 10 register, they will receive a reading log and will be reading to earn bottle caps to spend in the Friendship Hut. Choose from many exciting prizes! Young Adults ages 10-18 can pick up a bingo card and a goodie bag when they register for summer reading. Fill in a bingo card for a prize and for a chance to win the weekly raffle. Adults earn raffle tickets each time they check something out from the library or attend a library program. Enter your raffle tickets for a weekly themed basket.

