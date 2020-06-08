MEREDITH — Since the Meredith Historical Society’s plans to open the Meredith Museum Mercantile Shoppe were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, board members are taking products to the sidewalk during a sale Saturday, June 13. In front of the museum at 45 Main St., products with a local, historical theme will be for sale, including reproduction prints of an 1867 steam ship series, maps and photographs, pottery by Christian Slater and Karen Jonash, area histories by local authors, bookmarks and cards, local maple syrup, private label salsa and face masks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Orders will be taken for genealogical services. Payments by cash or check will be accepted. The building will not be open and social distancing will be maintained.
For anyone who missed an earlier opportunity to have a piece of history on their property, the Meredith Historical Society will have for sale a limited number of yellow “Meredith Roses.” Arriving at the Meredith Linen Mill with employees from Great Britain in the 1890s, the original rose was planted outside the rooming house, and blooms today on Main Street. The plants are priced at $15 each. To pre-order, call 603-279-2275.
The week of June 14 is National Flag Week. The Historical Society’s collection includes an Old Glory from 1876, with 13 handsewn stars and stripes. A flag restoration fund has been established to restore and preserve this flag. In recognition of the National flag, small flags will be offered to customers at the sidewalk sale. For more information, visit meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org.
