MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming program on Tuesday, Oct. 4, titled “Granite State Gallery: NH Art and Artists Through the Years.” The program will be presented by Jane Oneail who will examine works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state's scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Jane Oneail is the founder of Culturally Curious, an arts education consulting firm specializing in art appreciation programs. Jane holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University. A New Hampshire native, Jane has worked at some of the state's most esteemed cultural institutions and has also taught at the college level for more than a decade.
Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society, noted that the society is grateful to NH Humanities for their support in making this program possible. “What a great topic. We’re thrilled to have this as part of our program series,” added Thorndike.
The program will be held at the Community Center, 1 Circle Dr. and begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. The program is free and all are welcome.
