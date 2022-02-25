MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society have upcoming plans for a full Program Series in 2022. Eight interesting and informative programs are scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month beginning in April and running through November.
Karen Thorndike, Society president noted, “The Society is excited to have the program series back in full swing this year. We’ve put together a diverse line up that will certainly inform and entertain our growing audience.” Karen added, “The program series is one way that we try to advance our mission as a volunteer, non-profit organization. This year we’ll be partnering with the Meredith Conservation Commission, the Meredith Rotary Club and NH Humanities as well as featuring historical research done by our Research Committee.” All programs are free and open to the public.
Specific program topics, dates and times can be found on the Society’s web site at www.mhsweb.org by sending an e-mail to meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
Local businesses or organizations interested in program sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Society for more information. Contact John Edgar, MHS Board Member, 603-677-2693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.