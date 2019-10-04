MEREDITH — At Meredith Historical Society’s recent open house, guests enjoyed dessert of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after sampling hot dogs grilled by board members. Tours of the building’s exhibits included one put together by Don MacFarlane who researched family names. Local artwork was on exhibit and guests were encouraged to leave suggestions for the possible source of Meredith’s Mystery Stone.
