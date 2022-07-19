LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will present "Menopause the Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. "Menopause the Musical" continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes hot through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities they share, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”
Tickets are on sale starting Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774. For more information, visit MenopauseTheMusical.com.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 609 Main St.
