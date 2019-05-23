MEREDITH — Meredith's observance of Memorial Day will include an 8 a.m. memorial service at Oakland Cemetery, a memorial service at 9 a.m. at
Meredith Village Cemetery, and gathering for a parade at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion post at 6 Plymouth St. The parade will step off at 10:50 a.m. and proceed to the library, where there will be a memorial service and addresses by keynote speakers. The parade will then proceed to the Swazey Cemetery for a memorial service. Finally, the parade will proceed to Hesky Park where there will be a memorial service and addresses by keynote speakers. At the conclusion of the observance, all are invited back to the American Legion post for snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.