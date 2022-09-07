Democratic candidates in Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. Front row, left to right, Theresa Swanick, Peaco Todd, Jerry Knirk. Back row, left to right, Gabrielle Watson, Dana Hilliard, Bill Marsh, Adam Heard, Sandra Ringelstein. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — Voters are invited to meet the Democratic candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library, 4 Holland St. You will get a chance to hear from them, ask questions and express your concerns.
There are many changes in the legislative districts after redistricting. You will be able to meet Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), candidate for NH state senate, Representative Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein, candidates for floterial state representative for District 8 (a two seat district) covering the towns of Moultonborough, Tamworth, Madison, Freedom, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield, and Peaco Todd and Gabrielle Watson, candidates for state representative District 3 (a two seat district) covering Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. Adam Heard will speak on behalf of himself and for candidate Theresa Swanick. Both are candidates for County Commissioner (running for the two seats county-wide). Dana Hilliard, running for Executive Council, District 1 has been invited, as well as a representative from the Sherman campaign.
