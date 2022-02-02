MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, will host watercolor artist Larry Frates, a Meet the Artist Series event sponsored by a grant from the Institute for Museum & Library Services “Grants to the States” program and from the Lakes Center for the Arts.
Larry will give a presentation featuring his new book, Art to You with Larry, which will be available for sale and signing, and will give a demonstration on watercolor painting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. This presentation will be available both in person and via Zoom. Email erin@meredithlibrary.org for a Zoom link. Larry's work will be on display in the library's function room from Feb. 8 to March 17.
Larry will then teach a series of four watercolor classes in the library's new Maker Space on Thursday, Feb. 24 to March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required and there is a limit of 12 for the class. All materials will be provided. Call 603-279-4303 to reserve your spot.
