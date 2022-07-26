LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will welcome back Martin and Kelly to the 2022 Arts in the Park Concert Series on Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m. in Rotary Park.
The talented duo of Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly have become the next must-see act from New England to Nashville.
Martin and Kelly are standouts in today’s crossover country music scene, and their songs bridge the boundary between traditional and new country.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, a blanket, and a picnic dinner for an evening of live music at the Belknap Mill.
