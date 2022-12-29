WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present a family concert of maritime music with David Coffin on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall. A New England treasure, Coffin transports his audience back to the 18th century as they join in singing the songs of the sea.
His programs follow an imaginary whaling voyage through the historical sea songs of mariners long ago. With his harpoon, concertina, whistles, his trusty limber-jack Pierre, and big baritone voice, he embodies the atmosphere of old Nantucket, which his ancestors settled in 1659.
Coffin has been performing since 1980, and has been a full-time musician for over 20 years. At the heart of his work is traditional and contemporary folk music. Coffin draws on vocal and instrumental music from North America as well as England, Scotland, Ireland and Brittany. Sea-chanteys, ballads, and the songs of sailors comprise his main repertoire.
Coffin has recordings on the North Star and Revels Records labels, and has four solo albums. Coffin has appeared on New Hampshire Chronicle and is the featured chantey singer in Amazon Prime’s movie, "Blow the Man Down."
Tickets are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge and so will children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser. For more information, call 603-569-2151.
