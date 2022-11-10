MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its 23rd Annual Gathering of Marines on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hart’s Turkey Farm, at 6 p.m.

This year’s event commemorates the 247th anniversary of the founding of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775.

