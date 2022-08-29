Eli Roxby volunteers with Makers Mill as a member of the Woodshop Committee and is pictured here helping build the posts used for the sign stand recently installed on Bay St. More volunteers are needed to help get the various shops ready for programming, including the fiber arts, fine arts, craft space, electronic corner, bicycle bench, metal and machine shop, and others. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
While the building renovation is now complete, the work is never done. Volunteers are being recruited to sort and restore tools, build work benches, organize the various work spaces and inventory, plan or support upcoming classes, help with administrative tasks, prepare food for an event, pick up a paintbrush or swing a hammer.
Or perhaps you’re interested in being part of a planning circle that meets regularly (but not too often), investing your experience or enthusiasm into shaping Makers Mill’s programs, operations, or future?
“Volunteers are the heart and engine of our work here at Makers Mill!” said Josh Arnold, executive director of Makers Mill. “There is no way we could have come this far without the thousands of hours invested by community members. Our volunteers are everything and we strive to make the volunteer experience meaningful, productive, and fun!”
Anyone interested in being part of this dream team of volunteers creating a place in which it's fun and fulfilling to tinker, fix, repair, problem-solve, and create can sign up online at makersmill.org/volunteer or contact info@makersmill.org or 603-569-1500.
