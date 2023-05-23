WOLFEBORO — In keeping with the founding principle of making the planet a more sustainable place, Makers Mill offers a fun and creative small step toward reducing the landfills: a lively class in making “Upcycled Jewelry” — the art of converting trash to treasures.
Learn to create colorful and imaginative pieces of jewelry to wear or give as gifts on Saturday, June 3. Using recycled materials otherwise destined for a landfill, such as aluminum cans, bits of wire and beads, you will create colorful imaginative earrings, bracelets, necklaces, brooch pins, barrettes, bouquets, or other works of art. The only limit is your imagination. Go home with several finished pieces to show your friends. Materials will be provided or you can also bring your recycled aluminum cans and other bits and bobs you’ve been saving for such an occasion. The class will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This class is open to ages 13-plus. A limited number of scholarships are available for youth aged 13–17. For more information contact Carol Holyoake, director of programs and events at Carol@MakersMill.org.
More information about this class and the schedule of upcoming classes can be found online at makersmill.org/events. Details about the different ways to use the makerspace, including membership, are found at makersmill.org/membership. To stay in touch with all upcoming activities at Makers Mill, check the “sign up” button on any of the website pages to receive the newsletter. If you’re still wondering what a makerspace is, and what specifically is offered at Makers Mill, sign up for one of the weekly building tours held every Friday at 10 a.m., or the same time on the first Saturday of each month.
If you are interested in teaching classes, reach out via email to carol@makersmill.org or call 603-569-1500. “
Makers Mill, a 501 c 3 nonprofit located at 23 Bay St., is a place where people come together to cultivate and share a wide variety of crafts, skills, technologies, and arts for personal, professional, and community goals.
