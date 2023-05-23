WOLFEBORO — In keeping with the founding principle of making the planet a more sustainable place, Makers Mill offers a fun and creative small step toward reducing the landfills: a lively class in making “Upcycled Jewelry” — the art of converting trash to treasures.

Learn to create colorful and imaginative pieces of jewelry to wear or give as gifts on Saturday, June 3. Using recycled materials otherwise destined for a landfill, such as aluminum cans, bits of wire and beads, you will create colorful imaginative earrings, bracelets, necklaces, brooch pins, barrettes, bouquets, or other works of art. The only limit is your imagination. Go home with several finished pieces to show your friends. Materials will be provided or you can also bring your recycled aluminum cans and other bits and bobs you’ve been saving for such an occasion. The class will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.