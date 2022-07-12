CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is offering a unique 2-session hand-made paper jewelry class for kids 10+ and adults on Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In this class, participants will learn the art of hand rolled paper beads, learning different methods of cutting colorful paper to create different bead shapes. In the first class, students will cut the paper and hand roll the beads which will be glazed over the week between classes. In week two, the class will come back together to make finished necklaces with their hand-made beads and other colorful beads that complement the paper beads.
Scholarships are available for this and all classes this summer. Email the education coordinator for more details at sandwichcrafteducation@gmail.com.
Class details on all summer and fall classes including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website: centersandwich.nhcrafts.org, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main Street. The Gallery will be open through Mid-October from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon-5 on Sunday.
