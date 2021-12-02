LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium for Old Fashioned Herbal Holidays: Heartfelt homemade herbal crafts for gift giving. Bring back the meaning of the heartfelt gift by creating simple yet elegant herbal gifts people will love. Join Master Herbalist Melissa Morrison of Dragonfly Botanicals to learn how to make herbal spa items to pamper, tasty herbal treats, and even a gift for your feathered friends. Come share the fun & warmth of the holidays and take home herbal gift samples for yourself! Space is limited, sign up in advance by calling 603-524-4775 ext. 12, or emailing info@laconialibrary.org.
For more information about all of our programs, check out our website: http://laconialibrary.org.
