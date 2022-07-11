MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, July 17, from noon to 3 p.m., to create a fairy house.
In the class, students will up-cycle old containers with garden stones, glass baubles, and cement to make a fairy house. Each unique house will then be embellished with treasures from nature and bits of bling. All materials are supplied by the instructor. This class will be held outside (weather permitting) under the pergola next to the gallery.
Students should bring a face mask in case there is too much “fairy dust” created while mixing cement, and any special treasures they may want to incorporate into their project.
Space is limited and preregistration is required. To register, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
