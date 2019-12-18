TILTON — The Magic Blades Figure Skating Club hosted its third annual holiday exhibition, Grinch on Ice, at the Tilton School Ice Arena on Dec. 14. Magic Blades will host its last six-week session of the 2019-2020 skating season starting in January.
During the exhibition, skaters age three and up showed the skills they’d been working on since September. The youngest, Freya Chapple, Sierra Hines, Gretta Miller, Tenley Smith and Lexi Stone, skated to “Welcome Christmas.”
Basic 2 skaters Emily Catudal, Molly Catudal, Ava Currier, Autumn Stone, Ellie Twaddell, Maggie Twaddell and Hennessy Weeks showed off as Max the dog getting ready to raid Whoville in “Christmas Has Gone to the Dogs.”
The warm weather and melted snow were appropriate for “Green Christmas,” featuring Basic 3 skaters Naveah Castaldi, Jaxyn Gosine, Maeve Hattan, Laureen Houston, Sydney O’Connell and Emma Stockbridge.
The reason for the season showed in “Christmas of Love” with the Basic 4 group, Dasia Carrier, Allison Parry, Sophia Pease and Ariana Stone. The Basic 5 pre-freestyle group, Delanie Carrier, Amelia Costea, Rosalyn Desmaris and Maggie Port, decided to “Trim Up the Tree” in true Whoville style.
Katelyn Fennelly, Christian Cellupica and Cadie Welch, the Freestyle 1 skaters, brought the Grinch full-force, but the Grinch was squelched by the advanced Freestyle skaters, Ila Bartenstein, Carley Cellupica, Maddy Guest and Jordyn McElroy, during “Perfect Christmas Night.”
Solo skaters included Gold Test level coach Beth Weick, Magic Blades alumni and coaches Maggie DeVoy and Ila Bartenstein, and freestyle skaters Carley Cellupica, Keelei Adams, Chloe Jenness, Jordyn McElroy and Maddie Guest.
To register, visit MagicBlades.org. The last six-week session begins Jan. 6, 2020, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.