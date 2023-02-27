Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Executive Director, Karen Switzer, left, and Assistant Director, Chris Guilmett, center, check in with Chris McDonough, right, of Fratello’s Restaurant in Laconia, regarding their upcoming LRSF Benefit Night in 2022. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation’s annual benefit night will again take place this year at Fratello’s Restaurant, 799 Union Ave., courtesy of the McDonough family. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 4 to closing. Whether you are dining in or ordering take out, 25% of the food portion of every order will go to benefit the LRSF Friends of the Foundation Operating Fund. All you have to do is to mention that you are there to support Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation.
“It’s a win-win for people in the area,” commented executive director, Karen Switzer, “those attending will get a delicious meal while helping out the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation.” The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has been in existence and awarding scholarships to area students who are looking to further their education, since 1956.
LRSF assistant director, Chris Guilmett added “We will also be having a live drawing of the winners of our Winter Blues Raffle. You can check out the raffle prizes as well as purchase tickets by going directly to lrscholarship.org."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.