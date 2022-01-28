MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will hold an information session Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Lakes Region Planning Commission Office at 103 Main Street. The session is open to the public, and those who prefer to attend remotely are invited to do so by contacting LRPC prior to the meeting at jbighinatti@lakesrpc.org and an online link will be provided.
Lakes Region Planning Commission staff will provide updates on the State’s 10-Year Transportation Plan and the 2022 Lakes Region Bicycle and Walking Plan.
The LRPC TAC encourages members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation to provide input. For additional information, contact the LRPC at 603-279-5334.
