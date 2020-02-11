LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will host an open house Saturday, April 4, featuring campus and housing tours, financial aid guidance and program information. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m.-noon event. Admission is free, and faculty and staff representing all programs will be available to answer questions.
“The open house is a great way for prospective students to explore options for enrolling for our upcoming summer or fall semesters," said Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding.
Workshops on financial aid and career exploration will be available. Classrooms and labs on campus will be open.
LRCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, including business, accounting, culinary arts, hotel and restaurant operations, electrical, automotive, nursing, graphic design, advanced manufacturing, and fire science. In addition, LRCC provides a background in liberal arts for students who plan to transfer to a four-year college or university for a baccalaureate degree. Business and industry training programs are also available.
For more information, contact the admissions office at 603-366-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.