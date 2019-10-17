LACONIA — The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run and Walk, presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, on Saturday morning, Oct. 19, at Opechee Park will kick off the 2019 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. Race winners will leave with pumpkin bread baked at the new kitchen of the culinary program at Lakes Region Community College.
The Runaway Pumpkin courses offer views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash awards for the top male and female finishers, along with edible age category awards courtesy of the LRCC culinary arts students.
New this year, the race offers discounts for youth ages 13-20, and kids 12 and under. In addition, there will be a free kids fun run sponsored and managed by The Downtown Gym.
Participants are invited to fundraise for the WOW Trail and Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Participants that raise $100 or more will receive a WOW Trail pullover.
For event details and registration, visit wowtrail.org. For more information email info@wowtrail.org.
