At the March 9 meet in Meredith, teams from Gilmanton, Inter-Lakes, Gorham, Grantham, Berlin, Canterbury, Lancaster, Laconia, Littleton, and Thornton earned spots in the Destination Imagination state competition March 30. (Courtesy photo)

MANCHESTER — Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills were on display in Amherst and Meredith March 9, as over 110 New Hampshire Destination Imagination teams competed in regional tournaments.

Teams from grades two through 12 competed in challenges based on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math principles, as well as social entrepreneurship. There was also a non-competitive challenge for grades kindergarten through third.

Top-finishing teams advance to the New Hampshire DI State Finals on March 30 in Nashua. There, teams can qualify to attend Destination Imagination Global Finals, competing with the best teams from 15 countries in May. The Destination Imagination program is offered in over 30 countries, with 150,000 students taking part each year, and has 1.6 million alumni.

Another 150 teams participated in regional competitions March 16 in Manchester and Swanzey.

New Hampshire Destination Imagination would like to thank Southern New Hampshire University and BAE Systems for their support.

Results and special awards from the Meredith meet:

Challenge: On Target (Technical Challenge)

Elementary Level

First Place: The 16 Blue Kids Group from Gilmanton School, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Michael's Team from Inter-Lakes, advancing to state finals

Third Place: Wild Robots from Building Block Commons in Exeter

Fourth Place: First Flight from Building Block Commons in Exeter

Middle Level

First Place: 7 Peoples from GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals

Secondary Level

First Place: GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals

Challenge: Medical Mystery (Scientific)

Elementary Level

First Place: The Disinfectant Wipes from GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals

Middle Level

First Place: How Pleasantly Spooky from Lebanon Middle School in Grantham, advancing to state finals

Second Place: 365 Days of Cool from Grantham Village School

Secondary Level

First Place: G-Dog Sandwich and the 6 Apostle from Berlin, advancing to state finals

Second Place: AZONA from Shaker Regional School District in Canterbury, advancing to state finals

Challenge: Game On (Fine Arts)

Elementary Level

First Place: Super Ninja B-Ball Stars from Grantham Village School, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Twisted Elephants from Lancaster Elementary, advancing to state finals

Third Place: Inter-Lakes Monopoly from Inter-Lakes

Fourth Place: The Girly Gamers from Inter-Lakes

Middle Level

First Place: Houston We Have A Problem from Gilmanton School, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Thornton Central School

Third Place: Berlin

Secondary Level

First Place: Berlin, advancing to state finals

Challenge: Head's Up (Improvisational)

Middle Level

First Place: The Five from Grantham Village School, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Pineapple Peeps from Inter-Lakes, advancing to state finals

Third Place: Margaret's Team from Inter-Lakes

Fourth Place: Pumpkin Pie-onners from Indian River School in Canaan

Challenge: Monster Effects (Engineering)

Elementary Level

First Place: The Masters of the Amagination from Shaker Regional School District in Canterbury, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Egyptian Sarcophagus from Warren Village School

Third Place: The Mythical Monsters from NASD NHCS PRoject Promise in Bristol

Middle Level

First Place: Zipper Tribe from REAL Initiative in Laconia, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Spaghetti Yeti's from Gilmanton School

Challenge: Head's Up (Service Learning)

Elementary Level

First Place: The Maniacs from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals

Second Place: Weird Silent Statues from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals

Third Place: Kirby's Team from Inter-Lakes

Fourth Place: Berlin

Fifth Place: Rox Stars from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton

Middle Level

First Place: Thornton Central School, advancing to state finals

Second Place: 7 Wolves 1 Pack from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals

Third Place: Patte's Potterheads from Inter-Lakes 

Special Awards from Meredith Meet

Renaissance Awards

Given for outstanding design, engineering, execution, or performance.

Secondary Level - G-Dog Sandwich and the 6 Apostle  from Berlin, Challenge - Medical Mystery

Middle Level - Thornton Central School,  Challenge - Escape Artists

