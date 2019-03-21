MANCHESTER — Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills were on display in Amherst and Meredith March 9, as over 110 New Hampshire Destination Imagination teams competed in regional tournaments.
Teams from grades two through 12 competed in challenges based on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math principles, as well as social entrepreneurship. There was also a non-competitive challenge for grades kindergarten through third.
Top-finishing teams advance to the New Hampshire DI State Finals on March 30 in Nashua. There, teams can qualify to attend Destination Imagination Global Finals, competing with the best teams from 15 countries in May. The Destination Imagination program is offered in over 30 countries, with 150,000 students taking part each year, and has 1.6 million alumni.
Another 150 teams participated in regional competitions March 16 in Manchester and Swanzey.
New Hampshire Destination Imagination would like to thank Southern New Hampshire University and BAE Systems for their support.
Results and special awards from the Meredith meet:
Challenge: On Target (Technical Challenge)
Elementary Level
First Place: The 16 Blue Kids Group from Gilmanton School, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Michael's Team from Inter-Lakes, advancing to state finals
Third Place: Wild Robots from Building Block Commons in Exeter
Fourth Place: First Flight from Building Block Commons in Exeter
Middle Level
First Place: 7 Peoples from GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals
Secondary Level
First Place: GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals
Challenge: Medical Mystery (Scientific)
Elementary Level
First Place: The Disinfectant Wipes from GRS Cooperative in Gorham, advancing to state finals
Middle Level
First Place: How Pleasantly Spooky from Lebanon Middle School in Grantham, advancing to state finals
Second Place: 365 Days of Cool from Grantham Village School
Secondary Level
First Place: G-Dog Sandwich and the 6 Apostle from Berlin, advancing to state finals
Second Place: AZONA from Shaker Regional School District in Canterbury, advancing to state finals
Challenge: Game On (Fine Arts)
Elementary Level
First Place: Super Ninja B-Ball Stars from Grantham Village School, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Twisted Elephants from Lancaster Elementary, advancing to state finals
Third Place: Inter-Lakes Monopoly from Inter-Lakes
Fourth Place: The Girly Gamers from Inter-Lakes
Middle Level
First Place: Houston We Have A Problem from Gilmanton School, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Thornton Central School
Third Place: Berlin
Secondary Level
First Place: Berlin, advancing to state finals
Challenge: Head's Up (Improvisational)
Middle Level
First Place: The Five from Grantham Village School, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Pineapple Peeps from Inter-Lakes, advancing to state finals
Third Place: Margaret's Team from Inter-Lakes
Fourth Place: Pumpkin Pie-onners from Indian River School in Canaan
Challenge: Monster Effects (Engineering)
Elementary Level
First Place: The Masters of the Amagination from Shaker Regional School District in Canterbury, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Egyptian Sarcophagus from Warren Village School
Third Place: The Mythical Monsters from NASD NHCS PRoject Promise in Bristol
Middle Level
First Place: Zipper Tribe from REAL Initiative in Laconia, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Spaghetti Yeti's from Gilmanton School
Challenge: Head's Up (Service Learning)
Elementary Level
First Place: The Maniacs from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals
Second Place: Weird Silent Statues from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals
Third Place: Kirby's Team from Inter-Lakes
Fourth Place: Berlin
Fifth Place: Rox Stars from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton
Middle Level
First Place: Thornton Central School, advancing to state finals
Second Place: 7 Wolves 1 Pack from Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary in Littleton, advancing to state finals
Third Place: Patte's Potterheads from Inter-Lakes
Special Awards from Meredith Meet
Renaissance Awards
Given for outstanding design, engineering, execution, or performance.
Secondary Level - G-Dog Sandwich and the 6 Apostle from Berlin, Challenge - Medical Mystery
Middle Level - Thornton Central School, Challenge - Escape Artists
