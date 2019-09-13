HOLDERNESS — Samantha Hosking of Holderness will participate in the Alzheimer’s Association's Seacoast Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Little Harbour School in Portsmouth.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
Hosking’s mother died earlier this year after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, at 63 years old. Hosking and her siblings, being so young, and their mother passing at such a young age, are scared for themselves and their children in the future, wondering who Alzheimer’s is going to affect.
“Alzheimer’s doesn’t just impact those with the disease, but all those around. Something needs to change and you cannot expect something to be done if you aren’t willing to do the same,” said Hosking. “The walks are so emotional and raw, but supportive. You meet some incredible people there who are going through the same thing as yourself.”
Ryan Vigue, director of development at the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts-New Hampshire Chapter, said, “We are grateful to our walk participants. They are raising the level of awareness in the community and their fundraising dollars fuel our mission. People of all ages and abilities that join the walk find it to be an inspiring and empowering experience. Together, we are working towards our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.”
For more information, to volunteer, or to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, call 800-272-3900 or visit www.alzwalkMANH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.