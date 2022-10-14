PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Lower Intervale Grange #321 in Plymouth has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural integrity as well as for its association with the national Grange movement.

 Lower Intervale Grange’s design and layout have changed little since it was built in 1912. Its modest exterior details — including a gable roof and clapboards trimmed with corner boards — are often seen in New England Grange buildings.

