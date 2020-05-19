MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Academy Class of 2022 is taking their annual “Live Free or Dye” color run virtual this year. Participants will run or walk the 3.1-mile route of their choice June 4-7, and download the free Strava app to record their activity. Color powder packets will be available for participants to pick up at the academy on Wednesday, June 3, to use before, during or after their trek. Runners and walkers can share pictures from their activity, and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Fifty percent of all proceeds will be donated to a local charity of the overall winner’s choosing. For more information, visit livefreeordyecolor.wixsite.com/information.
