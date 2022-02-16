LACONIA — Laconia-Gilford Lions Club members continued their annual Christmas tradition of preparing holiday food baskets for disadvantaged area families. Each basket included canned and non-perishable items, seasonal staples, and a ham. All were delivered to or picked up by area faith groups for distribution to recipients. Cash donations were also distributed.
“Our Club has done this project for over 20 consecutive years,” explained club member Marylin Brown, “and fortunately the pandemic has not stopped us.”
Area organizations assisted included Laconia Congregational Church, Vineyard Church in Lakeport, Belknap House and First Baptist Church of Belmont.
