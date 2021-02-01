The Meredith Lions Club is coordinating with the Mug Restaurant for the start of Fishing Derby weekend. Friday, Feb. 12 will be Lions' Day at the Mug. Ten percent of all proceeds of sales will go to the Meredith Lions Club which in turn will benefit the local food pantry. This includes eat in meals and drinks as well as all take out orders. The Mug opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. The club will have a donation jug at the restaurant during open hours for any other contributions. The club is hoping that when you have a meal you help someone less fortunate to have a meal. To order from The Mug call 603-279-8956. For more information about the Meredith Lions Club contact keylion03@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
