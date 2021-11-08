MOULTONBOROUGH — The Friends of the Moultonborough Public Library honored Linda Ridenour with the 23rd annual Mary Rice Award during its Nov. 4 monthly meeting. This award, originally given out as “The Outstanding Volunteer Award” was renamed for the first volunteer to be honored in 1998, Mary Rice. This award is given out annually to an individual who personifies outstanding voluntary service to the Friends of the Library, the Library staff and the Moultonborough Library.
This year’s recipient, Linda Ridenour, has been a supporter of the library for many years. She is creative, funny and is always there to lead the way on many of the Friends’ annually sponsored events. She makes the most beautiful raffle baskets raising significant funds for the library and her decorations at social events are second to none! She has organized the Friends’ donation to the Altrusa Festival of Trees every year since she joined the Friends in 2011. The Chocolate Fare and Soup and Sweets events, sponsored by the Friends, wouldn’t be the success they are without her creative touch and ability to make every event inviting, fun and loaded with delicious treats.
She has served as the secretary and social director for 10 years and she was awarded the Friends’ President Award in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.