LACONIA — Brig. General Donald Bolduc will be awarded the Laconia Service award at the upcoming military gala on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Bolduc, a graduate of Laconia High School, served in the U.S. Army for 32 years of active duty service, during which he led ten deployments. While serving his country he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts. Since retiring from the U.S. Army, Bolduc has been advocating for veterans their families, on many fronts.
“We are honored that our first iteration of this award will be presented to Brig. General Bolduc, and that he will take the time from his busy schedule to join us for our Flagship Event,” said Timm Grant, commander of VFW Post 1670.
The Salute to Veterans’ Military Gala will be held at Post 1670, 143 Court St., Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Catered by Laura Rich, the meal will include appetizers, prime rib, baked stuffed chicken and a dessert presentation by Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream. Master of ceremonies is Josh McElveen, former WMUR TV Political Director and USMC veteran. Keynote Speaker will be Governor Jim Gilmore (Virginia, 1998-2002), a U.S. Army Veteran and former presidential candidate.
The proceeds will benefit the VFW and the Children of Fallen Patriots Scholarship fund. Tickets are $25 and are available at the post or at www.eventbrite.com/e/salute-to-veterans-gala-tickets-50020664153 and will be on sale through Oct. 13. Dress is black tie optional.
