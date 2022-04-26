LACONIA — Graham Nash will perform at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Legendary artist Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments — from the launch of the British Invasion (that’s him on-screen in 1967, eyewitness to the Beatles global broadcast performance of “All You Need Is Love” from Abbey Road studios) to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
