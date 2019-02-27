SANDWICH — What could a fourth-century Italian pavement possibly have in common with the New York City subway? Mosaics!
Mosaics are everywhere, and Sandwich Home Industries will allow you to explore the past and present of mosaics with Cindy Stanton, who has studied and practiced mosaic art for many years.
Stanton, who lives in Moultonborough, will show how mosaics have evolved, and how they have decorated spectacular churches, elegant homes, and even subway walls. Some mosaics are used to tell stories.
Stanton will demonstrate common mosaic methods, tools, and materials, and show where mosaic collections are in New England and elsewhere. After the presentation, participants will be invited to handle some of the materials.
“I’m planning a hands-on mosaic workshop for later this year,” she said. “Participants will work with a variety of materials and create their own 4-inch by 4-inch mosaic.”
The mosaics talk will take place on Sunday, March 3, at 4 p.m. at the Benz Center on Heard Road in Center Sandwich. It is part of a series of free Sunday afternoon seminars offered this winter and spring by the Sandwich Home Industries.
On March 24, Peggy Merritt will discuss the art of printmaking, and on April 14, Rebecca Goodale will talk about art books, including her “illuminated autobiography.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.