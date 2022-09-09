WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Tom White on Tuesday, Sept. 20. This is the final program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
This presentation frames Anne’s Frank’s experiences as one of growth and introspection through her diary. How does Anne’s voice still remain, as she hoped, “useful” as we face the challenges of today? How do we resist evil while maintaining our moral core? Drawing on the diary and Anne’s experiences we will challenge our own prejudices and ask difficult questions of ourselves. This presentation also traces the family’s history after their betrayal in the Secret Annex, arrival at Auschwitz, and the final days of those hiding in the Secret Annex. How can we draw on the example of the rescuers and of the Franks themselves to honor Anne’s April 1944 wish, “If only I can be myself.”
Tom White is the coordinator of educational outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust Studies at Keene State College.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center St. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
