Learn to screen print or oil paint in new classes with The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery. Learn screen printing basics on Friday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with William Mitchell, and lakescape oil painting with Ann Xavier on Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)
CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, is offering two new classes this year that are open to both aspiring and experienced artists.
On Friday, June 30, William Mitchell will be teaching screen printing basics from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning about screen printing or wanting to further develop their screen printing ideas will enjoy this class that will utilize speedball water-based block-out stencil printmaking techniques for paper or fabric. This workshop is for all levels and is a tremendous opportunity to learn from artist Bill Mitchell who has been a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen for 30 years. His work is featured in all of the league galleries throughout the state.
The following day, Saturday, July 1, the gallery will offer lakescape oil painting from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn the basic techniques and secrets of oil painting and create an original, 12-inch by 16-inch oil painting from your own photograph or another picture of a lakescape that inspires you. The instructor, Ann Xavier, is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with 30 years of teaching experience. She will also have images to work with and materials that will include a canvas, brushes, a pallet and all the paint you will need to take home a beautiful lakescape painting.
Details on these classes including tuition, materials costs and registration information, can be found on the gallery’s website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main St.
It is part of the Sandwich Home Industries’ mission to provide a variety of affordable craft workshops for its community. In order to help students with the cost of classes, the gallery is offering scholarships of up to $50, or half the class tuition, whichever is less. The gallery is now open through mid-October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.