paint classes

Learn to screen print or oil paint in new classes with The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery. Learn screen printing basics on Friday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with William Mitchell, and lakescape oil painting with Ann Xavier on Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)

CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, is offering two new classes this year that are open to both aspiring and experienced artists.

On Friday, June 30, William Mitchell will be teaching screen printing basics from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning about screen printing or wanting to further develop their screen printing ideas will enjoy this class that will utilize speedball water-based block-out stencil printmaking techniques for paper or fabric. This workshop is for all levels and is a tremendous opportunity to learn from artist Bill Mitchell who has been a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen for 30 years. His work is featured in all of the league galleries throughout the state.

