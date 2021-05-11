HOLDERNESS — Fly fishing is a great way to get outdoors and connect with local lakes, rivers and streams. Have you always wanted to learn a little more and see if fly fishing is for you? Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, Mike, and Dick from Pemigewasset Trout Unlimited, for an introduction to the sport on Saturday, May 15 from 11:00-2:00 p.m. This program is aimed at giving beginners an overview of fly fishing. This includes parts of the rod and other gear, casting techniques, etiquette, fish and their behaviors as well as several other topics. This may be the program that gets you hooked! Please note that we will not actually be fishing during this program so there is no need to have a fishing license to attend.
This is an in-person Adventure Ecology program that will take place at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters at 534 US-3 in Holderness. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced and space is limited to 10 participants —registration is required.
Visit www.squamlakes.org to view the precautions and to register for the program. You can also contact the SLA for more information at 603-968-7336.
The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.
